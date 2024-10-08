General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. General Moly shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.
General Moly Company Profile
General Moly, Inc is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. Its properties include the Mount Hope and Liberty molybdenum projects. The company was founded on November 23, 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
