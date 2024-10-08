Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 166.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,704.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE PKE opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.12 million, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

