NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.70. 43,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 44,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

NewLake Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

