TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. 89,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 349,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded TerrAscend to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.35.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TerrAscend Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

