iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 1,111,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 898% from the average daily volume of 111,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,989,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 5,462.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,191,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

