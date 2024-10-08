Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.44. 2,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.93.

About Cathedral Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.