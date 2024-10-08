BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$44.31 and last traded at C$44.32. Approximately 14,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.45.

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.77.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.