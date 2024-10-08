ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 51,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 607,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

ATEX Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.57.

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

