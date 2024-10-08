Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 14,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 58,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

