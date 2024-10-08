FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 5,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.