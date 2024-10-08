Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 25,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 55,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Baijiayun Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

About Baijiayun Group

(Get Free Report)

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baijiayun Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baijiayun Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.