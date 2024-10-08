Brookfield (TSE:BN) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$71.18 and last traded at C$71.59. Approximately 999,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,766,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.08.
Brookfield Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.10.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.78. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of C$31.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 6.0387858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.