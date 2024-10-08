Brookfield (TSE:BN) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$71.18 and last traded at C$71.59. Approximately 999,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,766,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.08.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.10.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.78. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of C$31.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 6.0387858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.84%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

