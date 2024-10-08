CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 3,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

CareCloud Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

