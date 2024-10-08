Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,258 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,964,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Hudbay Minerals worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,861,000 after buying an additional 272,635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 58,585 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 124,376 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 132,142 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

