Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 356.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,857 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the second quarter worth $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7,717.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 36.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The firm's revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

