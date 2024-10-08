Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $156.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 91.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,677,000 after acquiring an additional 148,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,970,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

CIGI stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $154.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

