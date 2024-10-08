Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$23.75 Average PT from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.47 and a 12 month high of C$20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.8191126 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle bought 1,900 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

