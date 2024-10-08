Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $190.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $192.18 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,407 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.