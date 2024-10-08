First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $284.12 Average PT from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Solar from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

