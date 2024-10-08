MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $2,246.07 Average PT from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,246.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,963.23 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The company has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,975.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,729.43.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

