Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $225.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.88.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display
Universal Display Stock Performance
Shares of OLED opened at $209.59 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.31.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Display
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.