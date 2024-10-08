Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $225.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Universal Display by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Universal Display by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED opened at $209.59 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.31.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.