The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 115.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elliot K. Fullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,362. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.8 %

LANC stock opened at $178.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $452.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LANC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lancaster Colony

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.