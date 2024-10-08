8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $2.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

8X8 Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. 8X8 has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.56.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

