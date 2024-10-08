8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $2.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. 8X8 has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.56.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.
