Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $253.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $519.00.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded Humana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.19.

Humana Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $236.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $158,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

