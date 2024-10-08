Brokerages Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT at $96.38

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after purchasing an additional 541,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after buying an additional 1,773,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,761 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,917 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP opened at $73.30 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

