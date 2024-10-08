Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Target Price at $65.62

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,289 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

