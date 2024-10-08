Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $107.61

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $117.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

