TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $168.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE TFII opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $136,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

