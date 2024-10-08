The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives $392.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $392.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of CI opened at $340.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,215 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after acquiring an additional 405,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

