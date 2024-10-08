Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Target Price at $41.00

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $35.84 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,411,000 after buying an additional 1,292,434 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,223 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,479,000 after acquiring an additional 550,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

