Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $44.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.63.
BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
