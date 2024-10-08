Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $44.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.