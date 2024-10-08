Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 1,746 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lakeside Advisors INC. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 29.6% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 77,190 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $227,805,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,845,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,008,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $506.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.94.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

MSFT opened at $409.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $323.18 and a one year high of $468.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,349,953.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 17,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.85, for a total transaction of $7,157,129.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,807.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.