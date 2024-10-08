Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 949.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,383 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,697,403 shares of company stock valued at $436,258,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

