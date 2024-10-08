NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 890.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,667 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,697,403 shares of company stock worth $436,258,534. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

