Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 37,215 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 975.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,697,403 shares of company stock worth $436,258,534. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

