Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Down 2.3 %
Apple stock opened at $221.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.24.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.