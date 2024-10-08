Sei Investments Co. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of O-I Glass worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at O-I Glass
In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on O-I Glass
O-I Glass Stock Performance
O-I Glass stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than O-I Glass
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.