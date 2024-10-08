Sei Investments Co. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of O-I Glass worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.