Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of TechTarget worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 4.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in TechTarget by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TechTarget by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $673.19 million, a P/E ratio of -94.32, a PEG ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

