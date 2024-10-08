Sei Investments Co. Purchases 800 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Northwest Natural worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 298,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

