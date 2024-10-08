Sei Investments Co. Has $881,000 Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brady were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brady by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Brady by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 106,652 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

BRC opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $76.97.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Brady news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $751,374. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,590,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,895. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,374. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

