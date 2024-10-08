Sei Investments Co. Has $951,000 Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,925 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Bowlero by 39.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BOWL opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.60. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $283.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bowlero

Bowlero Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.