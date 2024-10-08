Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,011 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after acquiring an additional 917,565 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 746,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 113,597 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,623.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,654.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,623.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,234 shares of company stock worth $3,367,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Down 0.9 %

Zuora stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

