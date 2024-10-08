Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,087 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,256.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,256.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $454,772.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,123 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

