Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $86,834,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,881,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DOCN opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalOcean

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.