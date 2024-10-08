Sei Investments Co. Acquires 157,860 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 501.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,860 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of TeraWulf worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 139,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TeraWulf by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 417,369 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 179.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,876,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,205,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

WULF stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

