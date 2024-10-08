Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,203,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,927,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,210,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,737,000 after buying an additional 203,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Black Hills by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

