Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,392 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of H World Group by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,689,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,106 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in H World Group by 80.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 669,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in H World Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,803,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,778,000 after purchasing an additional 659,914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in H World Group by 87.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 387,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 451,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 383,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $42.98.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.89 million. H World Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

