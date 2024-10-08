Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,606 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of WK Kellogg worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $3,999,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $2,986,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLG shares. Bank of America downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WK Kellogg

About WK Kellogg

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.