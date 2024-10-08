Sei Investments Co. Sells 291,296 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,296 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 69.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 530,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 394,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.94. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,723.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

