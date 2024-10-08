Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,364 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NetEase by 39.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

